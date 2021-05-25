ANL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
ASC 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 120.48 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.55%)
EPCL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.78%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.49%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TRG 169.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.23%)
UNITY 43.24 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.33%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.75%)
BR100 5,001 Increased By ▲ 28.71 (0.58%)
BR30 25,992 Increased By ▲ 189.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 46,278 Increased By ▲ 180.77 (0.39%)
KSE30 18,881 Increased By ▲ 100.71 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, slow growth concerns weigh

  • Retailers declined, with J.Front Retailing losing 1.88%, Takashimaya falling 1.45% and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings slipping 2.05%.
Reuters 25 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares settled higher on Tuesday, as a strong finish on the Nasdaq overnight boosted heavyweight local technology stocks, although worries about a sluggish economic recovery because of a slow vaccine rollout capped gains.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.67% to close at 28,553.98, while the broader Topix inched up 0.34% to 1,919.52.

"High-priced stocks have lifted the Japanese market after a strong gain in major US indexes," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But, fundamentally, the market is weighed down on concerns over Japan's slow response to the pandemic, which has caused a big gap between the economic sentiment in Japan against the US and Europe. The pace of Japan's vaccine rollouts is still incomparable with these countries."

Wall Street's three main indexes gained overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 1% after US Treasury yields retreated. Chip-related shares advanced, with Tokyo Electron jumping 1.76% and Advantest rising 2.35%.

Other index heavyweights Fast Retailing gained 0.93% and SoftBank Group advanced 0.54%.

The prolonged pandemic continues to drag sentiment, with local media reports saying that Japan was leaning towards extending the emergency measures beyond May 31, while the US State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan.

Retailers declined, with J.Front Retailing losing 1.88%, Takashimaya falling 1.45% and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings slipping 2.05%.

Airliners also fell, with ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines losing 0.80% each.

The largest percentage gainer on the Nikkei was Konami Holdings, up 4.29%, followed by Kobe Steel, gaining 3.85%, and Japan Steel Works, up 3.63%.

T&D Holdings Inc, down 3.1%, was the largest percentage loser on the index, followed by NH Foods, losing 2.96%, and Tosoh Corp, down by 2.77%.

Japanese shares Nikkei share average Norihiro Fujito Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Technology stocks

