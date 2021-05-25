Australia shares set for a positive start, NZ edges lower

Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, with a 3% jump in oil prices expected to lift local energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 20.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,440.19 in early trade.