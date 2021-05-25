Markets
Australia shares set for a positive start, NZ edges lower
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,440.19 in early trade.
25 May 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, with a 3% jump in oil prices expected to lift local energy stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 20.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,440.19 in early trade.
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Australia shares set for a positive start, NZ edges lower
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses
Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus
Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation
Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today
Is US given an airbase?
Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed
Read more stories
Comments