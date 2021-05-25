Senate slams Israel’s terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Senate Monday slammed Israel’s terrorism against unarmed Palestinians and condemned “systematic and institutionalized oppression and domination of the Palestinian people by the apartheid Israeli regime.”

In the Senate session presided over by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the House discussed a motion jointly moved by Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani against Israel.

“—the Senate may discuss Israel’s systematic assault against Palestinian worshippers in the Haram-al-Sharif (Masjid Al-Aqsa) during the holy month of Ramazan and Israeli apartheid state’s terrorism and mass murder in Palestine, as well as the ongoing violent and illegal occupation of Palestinian lands in the world’s worst example of settler colonialism,” the motion read.

Speaking on the motion, Dr Shahzad said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to take on Israel’s terrorism on Palestine and an emergency meeting of UN General Assembly had to be called.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan took an effective stance on the issue of Palestine and sent Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Turkey in a bid to jointly work to put an end to Israel’s terrorism.

He said Pakistan played a leading role in bringing a ceasefire from Israel.

“Israel started unleashing its brutalities against innocent Palestinians when they were busy praying on the 27th of Ramazan. That’s highest order of brutality—to target any community on an occasion that is regarded as highly sacred in their faith,” he said.

He said Pakistani educational institutions are open for the students of Palestine.

Shahzad said human rights organisations need to play their role and war crimes committed by Israel should be taken into the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been bleeding since decades.

“Israel and India both are using the same methods of illegal occupation, killing of innocent people and bringing demographic changes by settling Jews and Hindus respectively,” he added.

Yousaf Raza Gillani said atrocities in Palestine and Kashmir cannot usurp the rights of their people.

Issues cannot be resolved through wars, talks are the only way forward, he said.

“Attacks on innocent worshipers are against all norms of humanity and laws,” Gillani said.

Abdul Ghafoor Haideri from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) called for joint action from Muslim world to take on Israel’s and India’s aggression in Palestine and IIOJK.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said “It is important to do more than just issue statements that condemn Israel’s aggression, and this session should also serve as an important opportunity to share strategies that could lead to a just peace. Like always, Pakistan continues to stand with Palestine and support the people in their struggle. Unfortunately, so far, whatever we have done has not been enough so we all must come together to find the path to ending this historic injustice.”

Senators from different political parties also took part in debate on the motion in denunciation of Israel’s terrorism on Palestine.

The chairman Senate has summoned the Senate session on the requisition of opposition to discuss one-point agenda; Israel’s terrorism on Palestine.

Last week, as many as 49 opposition senators Tuesday moved a requisition to summon an extraordinary session of the upper house of the Parliament to take on Israel’s continued aggression against Palestinians.

The House would meet again today (Tuesday) at 4 pm to take up the motion and it is expected that a joint resolution would be passed against Israel.

The National Assembly already passed a unanimous resolution in strong denunciation of Israel’s terrorism on unarmed Palestinians, last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021