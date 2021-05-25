ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
May 25, 2021
KMC budget will focus on development, facilities: administrator

Recorder Report 25 May 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said KMC budget for the next financial year will be based on facts and will focus on city development and provision of facilities.

“Development works would be given priority while unnecessary expenditures would be decreased. Sindh government has been requested to pay pension and retirement dues to the employees,” the administrator expressed these views while speaking at a meeting with officials of the Finance Department.

On the occasion, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Finance and Accounts Rashid Nizam, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Budget Nasir Mahmood, Director Welfare Mahmood Baig, Director Finance Wasi Usmani and other officials were also present. Ahmed urged the officers that the budget for the next financial year should be realistic with more focus on providing basic amenities to the citizens. “Issues of KMC should not stand in the way of better payment of local government facilities. As far as possible a strategy should be adopted to solve the financial and administrative matters of the employees in a better and more transparent manner,” he added.

He said every effort was being made to ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions to the employees so that the administrative budget should not be spent on any other period under any circumstances.

The administrator said balance between development and non-development expenditure will be maintained in the budget of next financial year. “Non-development expenditure will be further reduced as compared to previous years and available resources will be spent on improving the city. Every effort will be made to complete the works undertaken under the development program in a timely manner,” he said. The administrator added that budget documents should be finalized and budget recommendations and estimates be finalized in full coordination with all departments of KMC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government kmc Laeeq Ahmed Development works Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto

