ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister vows to turn Railways into profitable entity

Abdul Rasheed Azad 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has vowed to turn Pakistan Railways (PR) into a profitable entity within next six to nine months by eliminating corruption, and increasing operations of freight trains.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that he has been in the Ministry of Railways for the last five months and it has become a for-profit institution for the first time in 50 years.

The purchase of space, bidding and other matters for the construction of the terminals at different places were also in process.

The minister, while lamenting that the PR was earning zero income from its most valuable assets which according to him was land in the past 70 years, said that his Railway police and some other people were involved in illegal occupation of Railways land which will be freed in any case.

He said that the Royal Palm Club was occupied by the mafia while the Supreme Court of Pakistan relinquished its possession after which the Royal Palm Club had turned a loss into a profit.

The whole process is being run on the orders of the Supreme Court and if someone would say anything about it by suing any platform the government will bring such elements to justice, the minister warned.

The minister said that 132,000 people are paid pension in railways.

The prime minister and the finance minister have set aside a separate account for pensions.

The minister said that the trains will run under public-private partnership as we do not have the capacity to run the railways.

How can we run loss-making trains at a loss?

He said all bogies will be auctioned under this project.

The minister said that the ministry has forwarded recommendations to the prime minister for establishment of 150 colonies for the PR employees.

He said that this project is amid at facilitating the laborer who will get the best education and housing facilities in the housing colonies.

He further said that the ministry has finalised a plan of auctioning the railway land for which the bidding system was developed in accordance with the international standards.

The investor will mark the railway land and come to our sale and submit his bid.

Swati said that a system has been in place under which any officer who commits corruption will be caught.

He said that the railway lands worth many billions have been retrieved in Karachi and Hyderabad through Rangers as we do not have a government in Sindh.

The minister conveyed that Rs2.5 billion worth electricity thefts have been controlled through strict monitoring.

The minister, while lamenting about the deplorable condition of the Railways hospitals and schools said, “One can go and see the condition of railway schools and hospitals.”

The minister also said that he is privatizing all the railway hospitals.

The PR employees were involved in many issues and 2,500 cases have been registered against the responsible.

He said that 11 railway petrol pumps have been seized by the mafia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Azam Khan Swati Ministry of Railways corruption freight trains

Minister vows to turn Railways into profitable entity

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Ogra asked to cancel 36 OMCs’ provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.