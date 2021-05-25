ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 90.44 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.06%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.51%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.31%)
KAPCO 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.8%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.59 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.14%)
PRL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.6%)
SNGP 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.64%)
UNITY 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (15.34%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 22.91 (0.46%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 98.56 (0.38%)
KSE100 46,097 Increased By ▲ 182.13 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jack Ma to step down as president of his business school

AFP 25 May 2021

BEIJING: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, founder of ecommerce giant Aibaba, is going to step down as president of the elite business school he founded after having been caught in a Beijing clampdown on tech titans, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Ma, formerly one of China’s most flambouyant entrepreneurs, has largely disappeared from public view since Alibaba’s fintech arm was investigated and fined by regulators for alleged monopolistic practices.

The Financial Times report cited sources saying that Hupan University — an elite academy for Chinese business executives established in Ma’s hometown of Hangzhou in 2015 — has changed its name and will restructure its curriculum.

Ma will not hold any high-level title at the restructured organisation, the report said, as Beijing seeks to limit his influence.

“Hupan is like an elite community, it’s one of (the authorities’) main targets,” one person who worked with Ma was quoted as saying by the FT.

Viral videos circulating on Chinese social media earlier this month showed construction workers using a blow torch to remove characters on a large “Hupan University” sign.

Ecommerce Jack Ma Aibaba Hupan University

Jack Ma to step down as president of his business school

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Israeli businesses lost $368m during Gaza fighting

Water distribution: NA body to constitute subcommittee

Ehsaas Mobile Saving Wallets initiative launched

Chinese envoy meets PM

Ogra asked to cancel 36 OMCs’ provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.