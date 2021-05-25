Jazz collaborates with USF for 4G services

KARACHI: Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, has collaborated with the Universal Service Fund (USF) to provide 4G services in Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Kashmore districts of Sindh.

The contract was signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO – USF and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz. Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication; Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives; and Mian Muhammad Somroo, Federal Minister for Privatization graced the occasion with their presence.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021