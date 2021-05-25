Special inspection of Cantt Station conducted

KARACHI: Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways, Karachi, Muhammad Hanif Gul, conducted inspection of railways’ infrastructure at the Cantonment Station here on Monday.

The inspection called “DS Special” is the second highest level inspection under the inspection regime of Pakistan Railways that is preceded only by CEO/FGIR inspection.

All the relevant divisional officers accompanied the divisional superintendent during the intrusive inspection of office record, physical conditions, available human and material resources and last but not least the status of services being provided by Pakistan Railways to its valuable customers.

During the visit of parcel section the DS directed for urgent upgradation of facilities at parcel offices as the existing state of these business hubs needs drastic improvement.

The divisional superintendent observed few areas in washing line where some necessary repair and maintenance works were required to be carried out. He immediately directed for conclusion of such works as employees in washing line work round-the-clock.

