LME official prices
25 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2132.00 2403.00 10011.00 2223.50 17047.00 32362.00 2981.00 2330.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2132.00 2403.00 10011.00 2223.50 17047.00 32362.00 2981.00 2330.00
3-months Buyer 2075.00 2434.00 10027.50 2214.00 17083.00 29573.00 2997.00 2330.00
3-months Seller 2075.00 2434.00 10027.50 2214.00 17083.00 29573.00 2997.00 2330.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 25773.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 25773.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
