Education Ministry, Tech Valley join hands to make ICT Schools digital

  • The aim of this step of Ministry of Federal Education was to ensure the professional development of teachers and students. Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Qamar has termed this initiative a milestone in the history.
APP 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Directorate of Education, Google and Tech Valley to make Islamabad the benchmark of digitally enabled government schools.

The initiative has been taken under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of 'Digital Pakistan' and following the directions of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood.

Under the first phase of this initiative, Tech Valley would install Google Work Space based on Cloud Based Infrastructure in 200 male and female schools of Islamabad Capital Territory.

While, the Google would provide tools to these schools for distance education along with chrome book.

In second phase, all teachers would be imparted virtual training for effectively use and take benefit from these tools.

The aim of this step of Ministry of Federal Education was to ensure the professional development of teachers and students. Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Qamar has termed this initiative a milestone in the history.

She further said that it was need of the hour to convert the formal education into digital learning. Prime Minister’s vision of digital Pakistan has been completed through this flagship project, she added.

Federal Secretary Education Farah Hamid on the occasion said that the COVID-19 has not only affected the daily life system but it also severely disturbed the entire education sector.

She said that by adopting new technologies as soon as possible, we have to adopt New Normal.

The aim of this initiative of Ministry of Federal Education was to enhance the capacity building and capabilities of students and teachers according to the modern needs, she mentioned.

Farah Hamid further said that after successful completion of this pilot project, it would be expanded across the country.

The MoU was signed by the Farah Hamid from the Ministry of Federal Education and Chief Executive Officer Google and Tech Valley Umar Farooq.

It is pertinent to mention here that the period of this project is one year.

