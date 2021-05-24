Pakistan all set to register pink salt, mangoes for GI tag

Pakistani authorities are keen to utilize geographical labeling in a bid to expand exports and attract high value of its products in the international markets.

“The country had prioritized four products for Geographical Indication registration, out of which the registration of basmati rice was completed in January this year,” said Meesaq Arif, executive director at the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), quoted Arab News.

“Now on the priority list, the products in line for GI are Khewra pink salt, Multani chaunsa and Sindhri mango … The process of registration is underway and will be completed as soon as the statutory bodies (owners of GI tag) approach IPO,” he said.

The official informed that the ownership of basmati rice, Multani chaunsa and sindhri mango rests with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), whereas, the GI of pink salt will be owned by Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation.

“The GI tag will be very helpful for export because it will be supported by a certificate of origin,” he said.

Earlier in January, TDAP received the geographical indication (GI) registration tag from IPO for Basmati rice, becoming the first ever product in the history of Pakistan which got G.I Indication registration from IPO.

Federal Government nominated TDAP as Registrant body for G.I of Basmati Rice under section 11(2) of Geographical Indication (Registration and Protection) Act, 2020. Under this Act, a GI registry has been formed, which will register the GI and maintain basic record of properties and authorised users. This will provide protection to our products against misuse or imitation, hence, will guarantee that their share in the international market is protected.

“In the international market when the GI will be registered for Pakistan it will increase the value of the GI tagged product as it gives the identity to the product which exclusively belongs to us and our region,” the IPO official said.