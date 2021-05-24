ANL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
AVN 90.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.1%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.04%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 117.12 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.74%)
EPCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.64%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.95%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.66%)
HASCOL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
HUBC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.11%)
PAEL 32.22 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
PIBTL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.39%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.32%)
SNGP 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
TRG 175.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.98%)
UNITY 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.87%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (12.17%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 56.45 (1.14%)
BR30 26,095 Increased By ▲ 391.04 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,299 Increased By ▲ 383.76 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,894 Increased By ▲ 174.74 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan all set to register pink salt, mangoes for GI tag

  • "The process of registration is underway and will be completed as soon as the statutory bodies (owners of GI tag) approach IPO,” he said.
Ali Ahmed 24 May 2021

Pakistani authorities are keen to utilize geographical labeling in a bid to expand exports and attract high value of its products in the international markets.

“The country had prioritized four products for Geographical Indication registration, out of which the registration of basmati rice was completed in January this year,” said Meesaq Arif, executive director at the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), quoted Arab News.

“Now on the priority list, the products in line for GI are Khewra pink salt, Multani chaunsa and Sindhri mango … The process of registration is underway and will be completed as soon as the statutory bodies (owners of GI tag) approach IPO,” he said.

The official informed that the ownership of basmati rice, Multani chaunsa and sindhri mango rests with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), whereas, the GI of pink salt will be owned by Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation.

“The GI tag will be very helpful for export because it will be supported by a certificate of origin,” he said.

Earlier in January, TDAP received the geographical indication (GI) registration tag from IPO for Basmati rice, becoming the first ever product in the history of Pakistan which got G.I Indication registration from IPO.

Federal Government nominated TDAP as Registrant body for G.I of Basmati Rice under section 11(2) of Geographical Indication (Registration and Protection) Act, 2020. Under this Act, a GI registry has been formed, which will register the GI and maintain basic record of properties and authorised users. This will provide protection to our products against misuse or imitation, hence, will guarantee that their share in the international market is protected.

“In the international market when the GI will be registered for Pakistan it will increase the value of the GI tagged product as it gives the identity to the product which exclusively belongs to us and our region,” the IPO official said.

Pakistan Geographical Indication basmati rice TDAP GI tag mangoes pink salt

Pakistan all set to register pink salt, mangoes for GI tag

PM Khan inaugurates Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative

Covid claims 57 lives, infects 3,060 more across country

There will be no power tariff, taxation hikes in FY22 budget: Tarin

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters