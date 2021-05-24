ANL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Pakistan

Covid claims 57 lives, infects 3,060 more across country

  • At least 2,693 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 47,861 people have been fully vaccinated
  • The country's Covid positivity rate is 5.21 percent: NCOC
Fahad Zulfikar 24 May 2021

(Karachi) At least 57 people died while 3,060 new infections emerged during the past 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Monday.

The country's Covid positivity rate is 5.21 percent. The number of critically ill patients is 4,763 while the tally of people infected with the disease since the Covid outbreak currently stands at 903,599.

Meanwhile, 58,670 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 2,693 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 47,861 people have been fully vaccinated during the said period.

Since the Covid outbreak, the most number of cases have been reported in Punjab with 334,760 cases, followed by Sindh with 309,647 infections. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 129,883 cases, Islamabad 80,418, Balochistan 24,583, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,500 cases. The tally of coronavirus cases in Azad and Jammu Kashmir stands at 18,808.

Earlier, the coronavirus monitoring body issued new guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus. The forum decided to implement broader lockdowns and restrict the movement of people.

Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, all indoor and outdoor activities, including social, cultural, political, sports, and other miscellaneous events, were banned.

Later, the NCOC decided to ease Covid restrictions and allowed markets and shops to remain open till 8 pm.

The NCOC also decided that all inter-provincial, intra-city, and inter-city public transport could resume from May 16. It was further decided to continue running trains with 70 percent occupancy in the country.

The forum also said that normal working hours for offices will resume with the condition of 50 percent work from home to remain in place. The forum further urged the public to ensure vaccine registration from 1166 before visiting vaccination centers.

