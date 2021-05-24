ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

Naveed Butt 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed concerned authorities to take immediate steps to remove obstacles to the issuance of long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors and ordered to introduce a separate visa category for people associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Prime Minister gave these directions while chairing a review meeting on the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and promotion of investment in the country.

He said that all possible incentives should be provided to investors and directed the Interior Ministry to submit a summary to the federal cabinet in this regard.

"In order to transform these relations into strong economic ties, it is necessary to promote investment in areas of mutual interest and provide all possible incentives to investors," he said.

The Prime Minister directed the Board of Investment to formulate and to present a detailed plan, with the consultation of the business community, for the promotion of foreign investment in specific sectors.

He said that CPEC is not only a harbinger of economic growth for Pakistan but also a path to development for the entire region.

During the meeting, details about different investment initiatives under the CPEC, the facilities provided by the government to Chinese investors, and the problems faced by investors and their immediate solutions came under discussion.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and also ordered to set up a CPEC Special Economic Zone in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PM CPEC Imran Khan China Pakistan Economic Corridor visa category visas

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.