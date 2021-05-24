People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed concerned authorities to take immediate steps to remove obstacles to the issuance of long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors and ordered to introduce a separate visa category for people associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Prime Minister gave these directions while chairing a review meeting on the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and promotion of investment in the country.

He said that all possible incentives should be provided to investors and directed the Interior Ministry to submit a summary to the federal cabinet in this regard.

"In order to transform these relations into strong economic ties, it is necessary to promote investment in areas of mutual interest and provide all possible incentives to investors," he said.

The Prime Minister directed the Board of Investment to formulate and to present a detailed plan, with the consultation of the business community, for the promotion of foreign investment in specific sectors.

He said that CPEC is not only a harbinger of economic growth for Pakistan but also a path to development for the entire region.

During the meeting, details about different investment initiatives under the CPEC, the facilities provided by the government to Chinese investors, and the problems faced by investors and their immediate solutions came under discussion.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and also ordered to set up a CPEC Special Economic Zone in Karachi.

