PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday categorically said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not be blackmailed by any pressure group and no NRO [national reconciliation ordinance] would be given to any individual irrespective of his party affiliation.

He expressed these views while presiding over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee meeting held at Bani Gala.

The committee reiterated that all possible efforts would be made to nurture the basic principles of the party and it would not be compromised in any way and at any cost.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that nations without ideology are destroyed; adding the whole party and all the members should stand together on the ideology of the party.

He said that merit and transparency are the core components of PTI, adding PTI government is fighting against the corrupt mafia and there would be no compromise on it.

The prime minister said that the sole purpose of PTI is to establish the rule of law and provide justice to all and his government would not leave any stone unturned to achieve its goals.

The committee commended the prime minister for his courageous and thoughtful stance on Palestinian issue and his successful efforts to raise the voice of Muslim Ummah especially on Islamophobia.

Appreciating the efforts of the prime minister and government's economic team for its economic achievements, said that effective policies of the government have resulted in a revolution in the country's agricultural sector and farmers have prospered.

It said that despite Corona pandemic, the government policies have not only kept the economy afloat, but have also shown clear stability. In this regard, the core committee congratulated the government on the progress made especially in the construction and agricultural sectors.

The committee made detailed discussion on Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. The federal minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan affairs Ali Amin Gandapur briefed the committee on the amendments made in the election laws.

The committee was informed that the PML-N government had changed the rules for rigging and sabotaging the elections. The committee expressed concern over possible election fraud, misuse of money and government resources, and stressed the need for electoral reforms.

The committee reiterated that PTI is working hard for electoral reforms to hold free, fair and transparent general elections in which all citizens of Pakistan have confidence.

Prime Minister Khan emphasized the need and importance of using technology for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

The committee confirmed that electronic voting would guarantee transparent elections in the next general elections 2023. The PTI making all out efforts to use technology and electronic voting machines for the first time to ensure elections that no one could point a finger at them.

The committee, while paying tribute to Pakistanis abroad for the record remittances and said that Pakistanis living abroad have an important role to play in the economic development of the country.

It said that overseas Pakistanis should be given the right to vote so that they could also play their due part in the voting process of the country.

The committee expressed grave concern over a post on the official page of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) based on negative propaganda and hoped that the top electoral body would take immediate and stern action against those responsible.

The Prime Minister directed the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take steps for holding local body elections in the provinces.

Prime Minister Khan and the committee congratulated the chief minister on the steps taken to alleviate poverty and provide health cards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the provision of health insurance of Rs1 million to every person in the province was the highest priority of PTI government.

CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said in the briefing that the provincial government would not take political revenge on any member of the Assembly. We will remove all legitimate reservations of our MPs, he added. He said that the FIA and other agencies are working independently on various cases. He said that Punjab government would not pressurize any investigative agency. The committee directed party chief organizer Saifullah Niazi and PTI Secretary General Amir Kayani to field candidates in the by-elections in consultation with the concerned MNAs and MPAs and to formulate a political strategy for the by-elections.

