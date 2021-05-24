ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Brazil FX under stress

Reuters 24 May 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Brazil's real will remain under stress as lawmakers investigate the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, adding a new source of controversy to the country's heated political climate, a Reuters poll showed.

While the currency recouped part of this year's losses in April, aided by a hawkish central bank, it remains subject to increasing tensions among the leadership in Brasilia.

Reflecting concern about the real's outlook, median estimates for its value in 1, 3 and 6 months were between 5.39-5.485 per US dollar in the poll taken May 3-4.

In one year, the real is expected to trade at 5.27 per dollar, a potential gain of 3.0% from its latest value, according to the median of 22 respondents. However, it will not be an easy ride.

In Mexico, the peso is seen steady around 20 per US dollar, losing just 0.4% in 12 months. It is down 1.7% since the start of 2021, compared to the real's 4.3% depreciation so far this year.

