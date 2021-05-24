ANL 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
ASC 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
ASL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
AVN 90.30 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.38%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
DGKC 117.17 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.78%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.27%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.89%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.17%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
HASCOL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.23%)
JSCL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.49%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
MLCF 45.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.59%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.22%)
PRL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.76%)
SNGP 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 176.80 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.55%)
UNITY 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (10.58%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 55.74 (1.13%)
BR30 26,103 Increased By ▲ 399.08 (1.55%)
KSE100 46,269 Increased By ▲ 353.54 (0.77%)
KSE30 18,885 Increased By ▲ 166.05 (0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,308
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
903,599
306024hr
Sindh
309,647
Punjab
334,760
Balochistan
24,583
Islamabad
80,418
KPK
129,883
Labour-starved Australian state offers cash to 'work in paradise'

AFP Updated 24 May 2021

SYDNEY: Facing a pandemic-induced labour shortage, one sun-drenched Australian state on Thursday began offering a bundle of cash to anyone willing to "work in paradise". Across Australia, long-reopened bars, shops and restaurants have struggled with vacancies usually filled by throngs of foreign backpackers who flock Down Under. But border closures have turned off that spigot, and "help wanted" signs are now a common sight in tourist towns up and down the east coast. Countrywide, job vacancies are up almost 30 percent since the pandemic began, according to government statistics.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 percent in April, even as the government ended unprecedented wage subsidies, and the economy is predicted to reach full employment next year.

In Queensland, the problem has become so acute that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Thursday offered Aus$1,750 (US$1,400) to anyone who moves there and starts a job in the tourism sector.

"We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world," she said launching the programme.

"From chefs, waiters and bartenders through to tour guides and deckhands on the Great Barrier Reef, there are plenty of great jobs up for grabs." Before the pandemic began, up to 1.1 million short-term visitors arrived in Australia each month. That figure is now close to 8,000.

With borders predicted to remain closed for another year and domestic tourism resurgent, analysts predict the problem could get worse.

In Western Australia, several mining companies have warned production will have to be cut and profits will be hit because posts are not being filled. On Thursday, the Virgin Australia airline group announced a recruitment drive to fill hundreds of new jobs and the launch of 700 more flights every week. Although the problem has been made more acute by Australia's almost total border closure, economists predict other countries will face similar problems as the process of rolling back restrictions quickens.

In the United States, Federal Reserve officials have warned of "bottlenecks" in the labour market as the economy transitions back to normal.

ANZ chief economist, Sharon Zollner this month warned the New Zealand economy was starting to show strains "as the economy tries to grow faster than it physically can given shortages of both goods and labour". In Russia, the construction sector - which usually relies on a stream of cheaper migrant labourers - has turned to more expensive workers from Russia's regions.

