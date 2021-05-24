Punjab govt decides to set up Int'l Expo Centre

LAHORE: Punjab government has principally decided to set up a state-of-the-art International Expo Center in Punjab. This was decided during the meeting of Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal of setting up of Plug & Play Centre in Multan for the stitching industry. The Chief Minister asserted that incentives will be offered to cotton and other cash crops growers and Punjab will be turned into a model region for cotton production.

Usman Buzdar further stated that increase in cotton production will further develop the textile and other related industries. The government will take all possible measures for the development and betterment of agriculture and industrial sectors.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to take all necessary steps in this regard at the earliest. The matters of promotion of Cooperative Agricultural Farming in Punjab came under discussion during the meeting. Advisor to PM Abdul Razzaq Dawood lauded the performance of the Punjab government and its initiatives for the promotion of

commerce and industry sector.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Javan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretaries of Industries, Planning and Development departments, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

