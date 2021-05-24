ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Punjab govt decides to set up Int'l Expo Centre

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab government has principally decided to set up a state-of-the-art International Expo Center in Punjab. This was decided during the meeting of Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal of setting up of Plug & Play Centre in Multan for the stitching industry. The Chief Minister asserted that incentives will be offered to cotton and other cash crops growers and Punjab will be turned into a model region for cotton production.

Usman Buzdar further stated that increase in cotton production will further develop the textile and other related industries. The government will take all possible measures for the development and betterment of agriculture and industrial sectors.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to take all necessary steps in this regard at the earliest. The matters of promotion of Cooperative Agricultural Farming in Punjab came under discussion during the meeting. Advisor to PM Abdul Razzaq Dawood lauded the performance of the Punjab government and its initiatives for the promotion of

commerce and industry sector.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Javan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretaries of Industries, Planning and Development departments, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

