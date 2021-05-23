ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Pakistan

Qureshi addresses Pak community in New York

23 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a gathering of Pakistani American community members at the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York, said a press release.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was among the strongest voices in the international community to call for an end to Israel’s aggression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

He stressed that the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with their Palestinian brethren at this critical time.

The Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan was open to dialogue with its regional neighbours in order to come up with peaceful solutions to all outstanding issues.

Lauding the important role of diaspora the Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan considered the overseas Pakistanis as great assets who continue to support the country by way of supporting Pakistan’s interests in the international arena complemented by sending ever rising remittances.

The Foreign Minister, while answering various questions of the Pakistani American community lauded them for their contributions in building stronger Pakistan-US ties.

He went on to assure them that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, special emphasis was being laid on ensuring efficient service delivery to the Overseas Pakistanis.

He also talked about how the government was actively legislating on public service delivery reforms for resident as well as overseas Pakistani including steps being taken to allow overseas Pakistanis to cast their valuable votes.

He further added that the government was vigorously pursuing steps to ensure national food and water security.

The Foreign Minister also lauded the efforts of the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York for continuing to offer its services to the Pakistani community within its consular jurisdiction, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was widely attended by members of the Pakistani American community.—PR

