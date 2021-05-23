‘Railways earns more than previous year’

LAHORE: The income of Pakistan Railways during the period of 2020-21 till April had been calculated as Rs3890 million whereas the income for the same period in 2019-20 was recorded as Rs1441 million.

This was disclosed in a review meeting of the railways held at the PR Headquarters on Saturday which was chaired by Pakistan Railways Chairman Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

He appreciated the performance of the workers and officers for a visible improvement in the revenue despite the impact of corona virus pandemic. He ordered to improve punctuality of trains and facilities being provided to the passengers.

He directed to ensure cleanliness in the trains besides disinfectant spray in the trains to provide comfortable travelling to the passengers.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the officers and workers to reduce the rail accidents.

He directed the Chief Operating Superintendent to ensure safety and security of the track and trespassing should be blocked which caused the accidents. The chairman constituted several committees of the officers for the timely completion of different projects.

The meeting also discussed the matters related to information technology and court.

Earlier, the chairman was given briefing about the land, freight, passengers, trains income, railway accidents and several other sections/departments.

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, Additional Secretary Ministry of Railways Arif Anwar Baloch, AGM (Traffic) Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi, AGM (Mechanical) Salman Sadiq, Member Finance Barkat Ali Memon, Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen and other officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

