World

Italy passes 30 million vaccine dose milestone

  • More than 9.85 million people in Italy have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
AFP Updated 22 May 2021

ROME: Italy on Saturday passed the milestone of 30 million doses injected in its Covid-19 vaccination effort, with nearly 10 million people in the country now fully vaccinated.

More than 9.85 million people in Italy have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to government figures, representing 16.6 percent of the 60 million-strong population.

Two thirds of the doses administered so far in Italy have gone to those aged over 60.

Hit hard by the pandemic in early 2020, Italy has suffered 125,153 Covid-19 deaths -- the highest official toll in Europe after Britain, with 128,000 deaths.

Since April 26 Italy has been cautiously relaxing months-long coronavirus restrictions, with bars and restaurants now serving customers outdoors.

The latest data has been promising, with health authorities on Saturday reporting 125 Covid deaths over the past 24 hours -- three times less than a month ago.

The positivity rate of some 300,000 Covid tests carried out over the same period has meanwhile dropped to 1.6 percent, the lowest in 2021.

Coronavirus Italy pandemic COVID vaccine

Italy passes 30 million vaccine dose milestone

