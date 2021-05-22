ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
May 22, 2021
102 more deaths reported: Countrywide Covid-19 death tally crosses 20,000 mark: NCOC

Abdul Rasheed Azad 22 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Covid-19 death tally has crossed 20,000 mark and reached 20,089 as the country reported 102 more deaths due to the coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, the health authorities across the country conducted 51,528 Covid-19 tests, detected 3,070 cases, with a positivity rate of almost six percent.

According to the Covid-19 data, the country also recorded 6,021 Covid recoveries taking the national tally of recoveries to 810,143 cases, since the pandemic outbreak. The nationwide active cases were recorded at 63,229.

Health authorities carried out 51,130 Covid-19 tests across the country, including 17,123 in Sindh, 20,272 in Punjab, 7,693 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,897 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,377 in Balochistan, 868 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 298 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

A total of 12,654,997 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities.

At least 4,870 corona patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country of which 4,424 are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Out of 102 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 89 were under treatment in hospital, 50 died on ventilators and 13 at quarantines centres or at their homes.

Punjab and KPK remained the most Covid-19 affected areas in the past 24 hours as Punjab recorded 64 deaths and KPK reported 20 deaths.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has detected a total of 893,461 cases including deaths, recoveries and under treatment COVID-19 patients.

Punjab with 332,00 cases is on top followed by Sindh with 304,571 cases, KPK with 128,561 cases, the ICT with 80,010 cases, Balochistan with 24,318 cases, AJK with 18,547 cases, and G-B with 5,454 cases.

Of 20,089 deaths recorded nationwide, Punjab with 9,704 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,869 deaths, of which 15 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, KPK with 3,855 deaths, the ICT with 741 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, 523 in AJK of which two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 270 deaths, and G-B 107 deaths.

Nationwide 540 ventilators were occupied, while no corona affected person was on ventilator in AJK, G-B, and Balochistan.

Multan with 70 percent ventilator occupancy is on the top followed by Lahore with 52 percent occupancy, Bahawalpur 42 percent, and Peshawar 38 percent.

Multan with 55 percent occupancy of Oxygen beds is on top followed by Gujranwala 49 percent, Swabi 47 percent, and Peshawar 41 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

