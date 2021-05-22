ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Over Rs6m burglary in MS Railways house in Karachi

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

KARACHI: In a startling incident happened during the Eid holidays, items worth over Rs6 million were stolen from the official bungalow, near Karachi Club, of Medical Superintendent of Pakistan Railways' Hassan Hospital here.

Dr Farooq Ali Memon, an eye specialist having the look after charge of Medical Superintendent of Hassan hospital Karachi, went along with family to his native city Naushehro Feroze for celebrating Eid when that burglary took place, officials said. The CCTV footages show involvement of his servant who has been seen shifting different items during the day time from the bungalow with fully opened main gate. Some females, from the family of the accused, have also been seen carrying away certain materials in their hands.

The stolen material is of multi-purpose use and worth over Rs6 million, the officials said. Phaco machine, used for eye inspection and surgery purpose, worth Rs. 4.5 million was the most exorbitant stolen item.

The other major items include: Rs 2 lakhs in cash, 60 inch LED TV, Laptop, Samsung Galaxy 7 mobile, 2 irons, 3 wrist watches and numerous other items of daily use such as shoes, cloths, purses, kitchen items, etc.

Phaco machine has been carried by another person whose motorcycle number is not clear in the footages, they said. First Information Report of the incident has been registered in Railways Police Station near Cantt Station.

