Cambridge O Level exams: PEC concerned over decisions taken by govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Education Council (PEC), the representational body of leading private schools of Pakistan has expressed their concern over the educational decisions regarding the examinations, taken by the government of Pakistan.

PEC in their statement has made it clear that the decision to postpone exams of Cambridge O Level till October 2021 has put the academic progress of thousands of students at stake. These students will not only lose their motivation to study, but they will also lose the chances of getting admissions in FSc colleges. They will miss out on the precious academic time needed for the rigorous and challenging Intermediate and A level studies.

Imran Masood, the President of Pakistan Education Council said, "We appreciate the concerns of the government regarding the use of School Assessed Grades (SAGs). However, we want an urgent meeting with Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to discuss SAGs and other options. Through this meeting, we hope to devise a plan to protect the academic interests of innocent students at stake. Urgent action in this regard will help clear the confusion and provide parents and students some clarity of thought and direction." He further added, "The decisions of the Government on the 2021 Cambridge Examinations have been taken in isolation without considering the views of educational institutions across the country."

