LME official prices
22 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2134.00 2392.00 10086.00 2202.50 17326.00 33350.00 2945.50 2330.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2134.00 2392.00 10086.00 2202.50 17326.00 33350.00 2945.50 2330.00
3-months Buyer 2075.00 2419.00 10104.00 2200.00 17352.00 29855.00 2961.50 2330.00
3-months Seller 2075.00 2419.00 10104.00 2200.00 17352.00 29855.00 2961.50 2330.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 25895.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 25895.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
