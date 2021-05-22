THE RUPEE: Slight up vs USD

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR went up by a slight margin against USD in both interbank and open markets. In global currency markets, USD hovered near recent lows as investors figured any change in Fed’s policy is a long way off. PKR however, went down against Euro in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.30 and 153.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling as well against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.80 and 154.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.65 and 41.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 40.70 and 40.95 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 153.80 Open Offer Rs 154.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 153.30 Offer Rate Rs 153.40 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity the open currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in demand and supply situation throughout the trading session and it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 153.50 and Rs 154.80, respectively.

On the other hand, the rupee failed to sustain as it depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Thursday’s closing of Rs 216.20 and Rs 217.80 to Rs 217.00 and Rs 218.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs154.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling) against last rate of Rs154.30(buying) and Rs 154.40(selling).

It closed at Rs154.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021