Delta to resume flight service to Tel Aviv on Friday

21 May 2021
JERUSALEM: Delta Air Lines plans to resume its service to Tel Aviv later on Friday, a spokesperson for the US airline said, hours after Israel and Hamas reached a truce after the worst violence in years.
Israel's bombardment of Gaza and rocket attacks on Israeli towns ceased after 11 days under an agreement mediated by Egypt, which prompted foreign airlines to suspend services.
Delta said it had suspended flights to Tel Aviv on May 12.
"Delta plans to resume service from New York-JFK to Tel Aviv tonight. We continue to closely monitor the security situation and will make adjustments to our flight schedules as necessary," the spokesperson added.
