ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's 10-year yields falls for fifth straight week; rupee rises for fourth

  • Sentiment for bonds was buoyed by the Reserve Bank of India's 350-billion-rupee ($4.80 billion) worth bond buy on Thursday, while a fall in US Treasury yields also helped.
  • India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point on the day at 5.98%, but ended down 1 bp on week.
Reuters 21 May 2021

MUMBAI: India's benchmark 10-year bond yield posted its fifth straight weekly fall, while the rupee rose sharply in late trade to its highest level since end March on dollar sales by foreign banks and an uptick in domestic shares.

Sentiment for bonds was buoyed by the Reserve Bank of India's 350-billion-rupee ($4.80 billion) worth bond buy on Thursday, while a fall in US Treasury yields also helped.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point on the day at 5.98%, but ended down 1 bp on week.

The partially convertible rupee ended at the day's high of 72.83 per dollar, its strongest since March 30 and up 0.4% versus its previous close of 73.10. On the week, the unit rose 0.6%, posting its fourth straight week of gains.

"In India the improving trend of moderation in daily new Covid cases is boosting risk sentiment," said Rahul Gupta, head of currency research at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"FX traders will monitor the Covid situation and trend in the dollar, and keep the spot rupee within 72.50-73.50 with a negative bias," he added.

India reported 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours on Friday, while deaths rose by 4,209.

SENTIMENT BULLISH

India raised a higher-than-scheduled 378.10 billion rupees at a debt sale on the back of bullish sentiment, but some position cutting was seen post results.

Bond yields have dropped in each of the last five weeks and in eight out of the last 10, as the RBI actively intervened in the market, conducted open market purchases and cancelled auctions to ensure yields remain capped.

Lower yields are critical to ensure the government's borrowing cost is curtailed as it looks to borrow a massive 12.06 trillion rupees in 2021/22.

The RBI wants to cap the benchmark 10-year bond yield at 6%, local media Informist reported earlier in the day, citing an unnamed senior banking official.

"Half the stock (of 10-year bonds) is with the RBI and they have made the market realise that they will buy below 6% on this paper by cancelling auctions when people are bidding above 6.05% levels," said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Tata Asset Management.

"The RBI will be able to control yields at least for this financial year. The 10-year should hold between 5.90%-6.10% range."

RBI's aggressive dollar buying intervention to prevent sharp gains in the rupee has also added to rupee liquidity in the market but traders expect the central bank to try and keep the local currency stable between 72.50 and 75 levels.

Asian currencies rose on Friday but a recent poll showed bearish bets rising on several Asian units as increasing COVID-19 cases have prompted lockdowns in several countries.

Investors, however, turned bullish on the Indian rupee for the first time in more than two months.

bond yields Emkay Global Financial Services India's rupee India's GDP India's benchmark 10 year bond yield

India's 10-year yields falls for fifth straight week; rupee rises for fourth

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters