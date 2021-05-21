ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars weaker but within range amid commodities selloff

  • Australian 10-year government bond yields were four basis points lower at 1.672%, tracking US Treasuries that fell overnight.
Reuters 21 May 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were lower on Friday, taking their lead from iron ore and mining stocks that have been hit after Beijing vowed to stabilise commodities prices.

The commodity-price sensitive Aussie was trading 0.23% lower at $0.7754, having started the week at $0.7787 but far from its monthly low of $0.753. It remains short of its May high of $0.7891.

The New Zealand dollar was also a quarter of a percent lower at $0.7183, trading at or below its previous day close of $0.7202 for most of the session.

"The AUD remains stuck in a tight range, capped above $0.78 by China trade concerns but supported by a softer US$ and still strong commodity prices below $0.77," Westpac strategists said.

"Steel prices in China have dropped circa 14% over the last week suggesting that official intervention has had a material impact and that iron ore may weaken further.

Thus AUD will likely continue trading weak versus the likes of the euro and GBP."

The Aussie's weakness came even as a survey of Australian retailers showed stronger-than-expected sales in April, led by a jump in food retailing, in yet another sign the country's economy is booming.

Asia's iron ore benchmarks were sold off on Friday for a third day after Beijing sought more oversight of commodity markets to curb exorbitant prices, pulling shares in mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP also lower.

Analysts, however, say unless China takes steps to curb the consumption of industrial commodities, which could hamper its recovery from a pandemic-driven slump, the price impact of recent measures and pronouncements will only be temporary.

Australian 10-year government bond yields were four basis points lower at 1.672%, tracking US Treasuries that fell overnight.

The futures contract for the same maturity was up 4 ticks each at 98.33, implying an unchanged yield, while the three-year bond contract was trading 2 ticks higher at 99.77, implying a yield of 0.23%.

New Zealand government bonds were also higher, leading to yields falling 3-to-4 basis points at the longer end of the curve.

New Zealand dollars Australian and New Zealand dollars Australian coal Australian bond Australian job

Australia, NZ dollars weaker but within range amid commodities selloff

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters