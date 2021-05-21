ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech rally, upbeat job data help Australia shares extend gains

  • Aussie health stocks jumped up to 2.1% to hit their highest in three months.
Reuters 21 May 2021

Australian shares extended gains on Friday, as investors lapped up risky assets following upbeat employment data, while local technology stocks tracked a rebound in Wall Street on signs of a pick-up in US job growth this month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.31% at 7,041.3 points by 0027 GMT. The benchmark, which traded flat so far this week, delivered its best day in nearly two weeks on Thursday.

Wall Street snapped three straight sessions of losses, helped by technology stocks as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession boosted sentiment.

Aussie tech stocks tracked a rally on the tech-heavy Nasdaq to jump nearly 4% to their highest in more than a week.

Payments solution provider EML Payments Ltd led the gains, jumping 10.31%, followed by sub-index heavyweight Afterpay Ltd climbing 4.7%.

Aussie health stocks jumped up to 2.1% to hit their highest in three months.

Index heavyweight CSL Ltd advanced as much as 2.1% to a three-month high, while Fisher and Paykel gained 3.2%.

Gains, however, were curbed by a 1.4% drop in the Australian mining index as iron ore slumped on China's efforts to regulate the commodity markets. The mining index was headed for its worst week since mid-March.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto plunged as much as 1.95% and 2.2%, respectively.

Kogan.com fell the most on the benchmark, skidding 12.41% after the online retailer slashed its profit forecast, citing issues with supply chain and inventory amid higher warehousing costs. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 12,521.3.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.97% at 28369.73, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures climbed 11 points, or 0.26%.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index Technology stocks US job growth

Tech rally, upbeat job data help Australia shares extend gains

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters