ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.2%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.6%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.5%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
HASCOL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.42%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.87%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.46%)
SNGP 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 174.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.93%)
UNITY 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.82%)
BR100 4,946 Increased By ▲ 37.3 (0.76%)
BR30 25,741 Increased By ▲ 215.54 (0.84%)
KSE100 45,766 Increased By ▲ 192 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,663 Increased By ▲ 87.97 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

China table tennis facing 'unprecedented threat' at Olympics

  • Mima Ito, the women's world number two from Japan, has been identified by Chinese media as the prime threat to another clean sweep in Tokyo.
AFP 21 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China have won 28 of 32 gold medals awarded at the Olympics, but their supremacy could face its biggest test yet in Tokyo this summer.

Few countries have dominated a sport quite like China has in table tennis -- winning every gold for the last three Games -- but one state media outlet has broken ranks to warn of a "crisis".

Home advantage for fierce rivals Japan, inconsistent form among China's top players and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic suggest the world's most populous country might not have it all their own way when the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics start in just over two months.

Alarm bells rang earlier this month when what was billed as an Olympic simulation among China's players threw up some shock results.

Zhou Qihao, ranked 122nd in the world, stunned reigning Olympic singles champion Ma Long and world number one Fan Zhendong to win the men's title.

There was also an upset in the mixed doubles, which will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

State-run China News Service was unusually fierce in its appraisal, calling it "a wake-up call" and a "not-so-small crisis".

"The form of the main players is so up and down, can it be readjusted before the Olympics?" asked the news agency, warning about the threat from the Japanese team.

Mima Ito, the women's world number two from Japan, has been identified by Chinese media as the prime threat to another clean sweep in Tokyo.

There is also Japan's 17-year-old prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto -- whose parents are Chinese -- in the men's singles. Peng You, editor-in-chief of the online magazine Ping Pong, dismissed talk of a crisis.

Other pundits framed the surprising recent results as healthy competition, and proof of China's remarkable depth of talent.

"If problems are exposed at Tokyo instead of at this simulation, that would be the worst thing," said Chinese Table Tennis Association president Liu Guoliang.

China coronavirus pandemic Tokyo 2020 Olympics table tennis Fan Zhendong

China table tennis facing 'unprecedented threat' at Olympics

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters