LNG corruption case: NAB submits report about arrest warrants issuance of co-accused

Fazal Sher 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Thursday, submitted its report before the Accountability Court regarding issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants of the two co-accused staying abroad in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) corruption case against the former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and others.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, adjourned hearing of the case till May 21, following the NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood, submitted report regarding issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants of the two co-accused including the Managing Director M/s QED Consultants UK, Phillip Nutman, and the chief executive officer of Maverick Advisory Sana Sadiq from the case.

The other accused in the case include former premier Abbasi, his son, Abdul Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, ex-managing director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, former chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and Saeed Ahmed Khan, former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in the supplementary reference.

The other accused include, Aamir Naseem, former member oil OGRA, Uzma Adil Khan, chairperson OGRA, Shahid M Islam, former MD PSO, and Abdul Samad Dawood, director Engro Corporation Limited, Hussain Dawood chairman Engro Corporation Limited, Muhammad Amin MD Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), and Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam.

The court on November 12, 2020, had separated the two foreign-based accused including the managing director M/s QED Consultants UK, Phillip Nutman, and chief executive officer of Maverick Advisory Sana Sadiq, from the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

