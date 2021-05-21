ANL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.7%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.51%)
BYCO 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DGKC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.6%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.5%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
HASCOL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.87%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.46%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TRG 174.66 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.85%)
UNITY 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.06%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 4,946 Increased By ▲ 37.13 (0.76%)
BR30 25,742 Increased By ▲ 216.88 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 190.78 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,662 Increased By ▲ 86.63 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economic development: President seeks businessmen’s role through paying taxes

APP Updated 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said business community could play an important role in the economic development of the country and urged the traders and businessmen to pay taxes to enhance revenues.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Thursday, the president said tax collection could help allocate more funds for development projects for the benefit of people.

President Alvi said the government was committed to providing a competitive and fair business environment to entrepreneurs and had undertaken a number of measures to build a sustainable economy.

He said the federal government, despite the financial constraints, had supported the business community by providing them Rs 1.2 trillion financial stimulus package.

He said the government had given incentives to depressed segments of society by providing financial assistance to 15 million families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Transfer Programme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added the government was also focusing on the economic empowerment of women and persons with disability by providing them incentivised loans at five percent mark-up.

The delegation apprised President Alvi about the problems being faced by the trader community and proposed to further simplify the taxation procedure and provide enabling environment for business community.

The President appreciated the role of business community for their contributions towards the socio-economic progress of the country and assured them of extending all possible support to resolve their issues.

Arif Alvi FPCCI COVID19 taxation Ehsaas Emergency Cash Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo

Economic development: President seeks businessmen’s role through paying taxes

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.