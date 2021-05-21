ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Pakistan

Aged 18, above working abroad: Sindh govt makes arrangements for 24/7 vaccinations

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

KARACHI: On the directives of Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pachuho, all Pakistanis aged 18 and above holding CNIC / student visa / Iqama or work permit, can get vaccinated from any vaccination center which are operational 24/7 from Friday near them, said a spokesman for Sindh Health Department.

The spokesman added that there has been a country wide decision to register all those who hold valid work and student visas abroad as many countries require proof of vaccination upon entry.

The spokesman added that as the vaccination drive picks up momentum, the Sindh Health Department is ensuring that the vaccination process is easily accessible to all. For this reason, the vaccination center at Expo Centre Karachi is open 24/7.

He said this would enable all those who are unable to get vaccinated during business hours to get inoculated against Covid-19. The spokesman for Sindh Health Department urged all staff and general practitioners at private hospitals (including doctors, paramedics, nurses etc) to get vaccinated as soon as possible. “Refusal to do so puts the community at large at risk and will result in strict administrative action,” the spokesman concluded.

