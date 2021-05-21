DS Karachi holds Khuli Kacheri

KARACHI: Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul held a Khuli Katcheri at his office on Thursday and listened the needs and complaints of railways’ staffers and their families.

The katcheri lasted for about 90 minutes and people with multiple issues met the DS who was accompanied by DPO and other relevant officials.

The Khuli Katcheri is a weekly arrangement, held on every Thursday, with the prime purpose of giving masses the accessibility to approach the top officer of Karachi division for their unsettled issues. The issues raised by majority of complainants were pertaining to payment of outstanding dues, appointment on Temporary Labour Arrangement (TLA) basis, transfers and postings etc.

Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul assured the complainants of resolving their issues on priority basis and directed the relevant officers for taking necessary actions immediately.

He also directed the divisional officers for maintaining strong liaison with their staff especially with the superannuated officials so that their official matters could be hastily disposed off.

