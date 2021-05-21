Manufacturing sector: Govt committed to providing help, PBC told

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday said that industrial growth and enhancing production is the priority agenda for sustainable economic development in the country.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar held a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a private sector business policy advocacy forum, said a press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production here. Advisor of Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade, Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy Tabish Gohar also joined the meeting.

The meeting discussed the various business opportunities and ways to strengthen industrial growth and sustainability in Pakistan.

The Minister informed the PBC that the government is committed to provide full assistance to the manufacturing sector members by enabling more Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen to explore the opportunities available within the country and across the world.

The representatives of PBC thanked and appreciated the support of the current government to establish footprints in overseas markets and to increase exports amidst Covid-19 pandemic.