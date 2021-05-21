ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
ASC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.6%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
DGKC 114.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.64%)
EPCL 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.5%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
HASCOL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
KAPCO 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.05%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.83%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 175.20 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.16%)
UNITY 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.82%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.64 (0.75%)
BR30 25,764 Increased By ▲ 238.5 (0.93%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 190.64 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,668 Increased By ▲ 93.01 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Manufacturing sector: Govt committed to providing help, PBC told

APP Updated 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday said that industrial growth and enhancing production is the priority agenda for sustainable economic development in the country.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar held a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a private sector business policy advocacy forum, said a press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production here. Advisor of Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade, Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy Tabish Gohar also joined the meeting.

The meeting discussed the various business opportunities and ways to strengthen industrial growth and sustainability in Pakistan.

The Minister informed the PBC that the government is committed to provide full assistance to the manufacturing sector members by enabling more Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen to explore the opportunities available within the country and across the world.

The representatives of PBC thanked and appreciated the support of the current government to establish footprints in overseas markets and to increase exports amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Tabish Gohar PBC manufacturing sector

Manufacturing sector: Govt committed to providing help, PBC told

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.