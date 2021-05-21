ANL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.89%)
ASC 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
ASL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
AVN 88.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 114.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.48%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.42%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.27%)
JSCL 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.94%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.68%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TRG 174.79 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.92%)
UNITY 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 4,946 Increased By ▲ 37.14 (0.76%)
BR30 25,742 Increased By ▲ 215.95 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,778 Increased By ▲ 204.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,670 Increased By ▲ 95.05 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF lauds Germany for ‘excellent’ crisis response

Reuters Updated 21 May 2021

BERLIN: Germany has made “excellent use” of its spending power with unprecedented support measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday, urging Berlin to stay vigilant as risks to growth remain.

The rare praise marks a change in tone for the Washington-based lender, which has for years prodded Germany to loosen its stance of modest spending to invest more.

The German economy shrank by 4.8% in 2020 as the government managed to cushion workers and companies from the coronavirus shock with a series of debt-financed emergency measures, for which it suspended strict borrowing limits.

Its slowdown was slightly better than European neighbours. But a new wave of infections and restrictions to contain the spread of the disease pushed down economic output in Europe’s largest economy in the first quarter of this year.

“While the pace of mass vaccinations is picking up, the recovery path remains uncertain and beset with risks,” the IMF said in its latest country report on Germany.

If the vaccine rollout fails to outpace new infections, including mutant variants, authorities could be forced to prolong or reimpose lockdown measures which would delay the recovery and increase the economic damage, the IMF warned.

“On the other hand, domestic demand could rebound more swiftly due to pent-up savings, and exports may grow more strongly than envisaged, driven by a sharper economic rebound and further policy support in key trading partners,” it added.

Data released earlier on Thursday showed that exports to the United States and China, Germany’s two biggest sales markets outside the European Union, jumped in April. The IMF welcomed the decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to suspend the debt brake rule again this year to extend support measures such as grants to companies and job-protection schemes, also known as Kurzarbeit.

The government also announced new measures such as increased corporate tax loss carry-back, another round of one-off child benefits, an extension of the sales-tax cut for restaurants and increases in the apprenticeship subsidy.

“These extraordinary support measures comprise an excellent use of Germany’s accumulated fiscal space,” the IMF concluded.

The Washington-based lender said withdrawing support should be handled carefully, taking into account progress in containing the pandemic and the speed of the economic recovery.

If risks to growth materialize, the government should stand ready to extend the expanded Kurzarbeit program beyond this year, the IMF said. While German banks have so far weathered the Covid-19 shock relatively well, they should accelerate plans to bolster profitability, the IMF said.

The rapid increase in residential property prices in recent years warrants close monitoring, but the risk is mitigated by Germany’s low household indebtedness, it added.

IMF pandemic German economy crisis response

IMF lauds Germany for ‘excellent’ crisis response

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.