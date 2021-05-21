KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 106,772 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,592 tonnes of import cargo and 46,180 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 60,592 comprised of 30,852 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 932 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,158 tonnes of DAP and 20,650 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,180 tonnes comprised of 14,440 tonnes of containerized cargo, 31,740 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as 2,911 containers were handled out of which 1567 were of imports and 1344 were of exports. 1567 import containers comprised of 949 of 20s and 298 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 02 of 20s and 10 of 40s. Export containers 1344 comprised of 265 of 20s and 441 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 69 of 20s and 64 of 40s.

There were 04 ships namely MSC Samu, Bulk courageous, Diyala and New Hunter are currently at the berths.

There were 04 ships namely M.T Quetta, Diyala, MC Mercury and MoL Grander sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 16 ships namely Lady Henrietta, Xin Pu Dong,Xin Qing Dao, U Glory, Ikan pulas, MT Shalamar, MTM Hudson, M.T Karachi, MT Lahore,, Cosco Europe, Norther Decterity, AS Sicilia, Guenther Schultte, Noro, Mohar and Sakizaya Brave were expected on 20-05-2021.

Port Qasim

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Chemicals, Soya bean, Natural gas, Petroleum Gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘MSC Esthi’ and gas carrier ‘Lusail’ sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Jabal Shams, Eva Usuki, Asia Evergreen, SG Friendship and BW Clyde

are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-1, LCT, EVTL and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 147,624 tonnes, comprising 117,937 tonnes imports cargo and 29,687 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,426Containers (185 TEUs imports and 1,241 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, MSC Levina, MOL Courage, Jeppesen Maersk, Nefele, Aurelia and Maritime Rose & another ship Seri Anggun carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Natural Gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1, LCT and PGPCL respectively on 20th May, while three more ships, Maersk Jalan, CMA CGM Fidelio and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 21st May-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021