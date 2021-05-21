ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 106,772 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,592 tonnes of import cargo and 46,180 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 60,592 comprised of 30,852 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 932 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,158 tonnes of DAP and 20,650 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,180 tonnes comprised of 14,440 tonnes of containerized cargo, 31,740 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as 2,911 containers were handled out of which 1567 were of imports and 1344 were of exports. 1567 import containers comprised of 949 of 20s and 298 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 02 of 20s and 10 of 40s. Export containers 1344 comprised of 265 of 20s and 441 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 69 of 20s and 64 of 40s.

There were 04 ships namely MSC Samu, Bulk courageous, Diyala and New Hunter are currently at the berths.

There were 04 ships namely M.T Quetta, Diyala, MC Mercury and MoL Grander sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 16 ships namely Lady Henrietta, Xin Pu Dong,Xin Qing Dao, U Glory, Ikan pulas, MT Shalamar, MTM Hudson, M.T Karachi, MT Lahore,, Cosco Europe, Norther Decterity, AS Sicilia, Guenther Schultte, Noro, Mohar and Sakizaya Brave were expected on 20-05-2021.

Port Qasim

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Chemicals, Soya bean, Natural gas, Petroleum Gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘MSC Esthi’ and gas carrier ‘Lusail’ sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Jabal Shams, Eva Usuki, Asia Evergreen, SG Friendship and BW Clyde

are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-1, LCT, EVTL and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 147,624 tonnes, comprising 117,937 tonnes imports cargo and 29,687 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,426Containers (185 TEUs imports and 1,241 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, MSC Levina, MOL Courage, Jeppesen Maersk, Nefele, Aurelia and Maritime Rose & another ship Seri Anggun carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Natural Gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1, LCT and PGPCL respectively on 20th May, while three more ships, Maersk Jalan, CMA CGM Fidelio and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 21st May-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Qasim Karachi Port DAP MSC Samu

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

EU parliament freezes China deal ratification

Israel and Hamas to observe truce

Jobs, home financing for poor: PM asks Tarin to prepare plan

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

ECs’ SLR requirement reduced

MPC meetings: State Bank introduces advance calendar

Imran, Chinese PM reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties

Cabinet to approve APTTA extension

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.