Aussie, kiwi up

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: The Australian dollar climbed on Thursday after labour force data showed a faster-than-expected decline in unemployment in April, while the New Zealand dollar gained as well.

The Australian dollar jumped to a day’s high of $0.7750 from a one-week low of $0.7710 on Wednesday after official figures showed the jobless rate had slipped to a one-year trough of 5.5% compared to economists’ forecast of 5.6%.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.1% at $0.7182. It went as low as $0.7153 on Wednesday, the lowest since May 13.

New Zealand government bonds were little changed.

Australian government bond futures rose, with the three-year bond contract and the 10-year contract up 1.5 ticks each at 99.755 and 98.30, respectively.