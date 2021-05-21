ANL 31.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.2%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
DGKC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.6%)
EPCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.5%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
HASCOL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.87%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.46%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TRG 174.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.93%)
UNITY 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 4,946 Increased By ▲ 37.51 (0.76%)
BR30 25,745 Increased By ▲ 218.92 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,769 Increased By ▲ 194.59 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,664 Increased By ▲ 88.67 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aussie, kiwi up

Reuters Updated 21 May 2021

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: The Australian dollar climbed on Thursday after labour force data showed a faster-than-expected decline in unemployment in April, while the New Zealand dollar gained as well.

The Australian dollar jumped to a day’s high of $0.7750 from a one-week low of $0.7710 on Wednesday after official figures showed the jobless rate had slipped to a one-year trough of 5.5% compared to economists’ forecast of 5.6%.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.1% at $0.7182. It went as low as $0.7153 on Wednesday, the lowest since May 13.

New Zealand government bonds were little changed.

Australian government bond futures rose, with the three-year bond contract and the 10-year contract up 1.5 ticks each at 99.755 and 98.30, respectively.

unemployment Australian Dollar New Zealand dollar Australian government bond

Aussie, kiwi up

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.