World
France reports 3,769 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
- The number of new deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals fell to 133 from 153 on Wednesday, bringing total deaths to 81,966.
20 May 2021
PARIS: The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 in France on Thursday fell further by 93 to 3,769 people while the overall number of patients eased by nearly 600 to 20,750.
The number of new deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals fell to 133 from 153 on Wednesday, bringing total deaths to 81,966.
On Wednesday France reopened outdoor cafe terraces, museums and shops selling non-essential goods.
France will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to everyone over 18 from May 31, two weeks earlier than the initially planned date of June 15, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.
We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical juncture, FM Qureshi tells UNGA emergency session
France reports 3,769 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings
BBC to publish report into Diana interview
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Read more stories
Comments