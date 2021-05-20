Markets
South Korea's FBG buys 60,000 tonnes soymeal
- It was purchased at an estimated $497.99 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.
- Arrival of the soymeal in South Korea was sought around Nov. 10. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.
20 May 2021
HAMBURG: South Korea's Feed Buying Group (FBG) on Thursday purchased about 60,000 tonnes of soymeal to be sourced optionally from the United States, South America or China, European traders said.
It was purchased at an estimated $497.99 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.
Arrival of the soymeal in South Korea was sought around Nov. 10. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.
LIVE: Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks at UNGA against Israeli atrocities in Palestine
South Korea's FBG buys 60,000 tonnes soymeal
SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings
BBC to publish report into Diana interview
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Read more stories
Comments