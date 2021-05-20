South Korea's FBG buys 60,000 tonnes soymeal

HAMBURG: South Korea's Feed Buying Group (FBG) on Thursday purchased about 60,000 tonnes of soymeal to be sourced optionally from the United States, South America or China, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $497.99 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.

Arrival of the soymeal in South Korea was sought around Nov. 10. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.