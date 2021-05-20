ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ICCI and CCCI urge relief measures for business community in upcoming budget

  • He proposed for reducing high tax and interest rates, allowing businesses to pay taxes, loans, rents and utility bills in easy installments and providing low cost credit facility to SMEs sector.
APP 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Thursday urged the government to announce some relief measures for the business community in the federal budget for financial year 2021-22.

They said that the businesses have suffered huge losses due to the restrictions to curb the spread of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, adding that relief measures in upcoming budget would help in reviving the business activities and improving the economy.

This demand was made during a joint meeting of ICCI and CCCI when a delegation of CCCI visited ICCI led by President Haji Noor Sultan. Zafar Bakhtawari Secretary General of UBG and Khalid Chaudhry former Senior Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion, said a press release.

Addressing the delegation, Fatma Azim, Acting President ICCI said that the government has announced to open the restaurants and tourist resorts from May 24, which was a laudable decision. However, she said that as more and more people were now getting vaccination and coronavirus cases were also showing a reducing trend, therefore, she urged the government to gradually remove restrictions on other businesses and extend business timings up to 10 pm. She assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with Chakwal CCI in resolving the key issues of business community.

Haji Noor Sultan, President, Chakwal CCI said that the restrictions of coronavirus have badly hit businesses in Chakwal due to which many businesses are suffering a great deal, therefore, it was high time that the government to announce some concessions for business sector in the next budget.

He proposed for reducing high tax and interest rates, allowing businesses to pay taxes, loans, rents and utility bills in easy installments and providing low cost credit facility to SMEs sector.

Both sides the chambers urged the government to cooperate with private sector for the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region as it was direly needed in order to promote industrialization and create jobs for youth.

They also exchanged views on areas of collaboration to make joint efforts for promoting the cause of business community and resolving their key issues.

pandemic COVID 19 ICCI CCCI

ICCI and CCCI urge relief measures for business community in upcoming budget

BBC to publish report into Diana interview

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters