Brazil records 2,641 new COVID-19 deaths
- Brazil has now registered 15.8 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 441,691, according to ministry data.
20 May 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 79,219 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,641 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Wednesday.
