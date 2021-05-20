ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.81%)
World

Brazil records 2,641 new COVID-19 deaths

  • Brazil has now registered 15.8 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 441,691, according to ministry data.
Reuters 20 May 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 79,219 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,641 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Wednesday.

Brazil has now registered 15.8 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 441,691, according to ministry data.

