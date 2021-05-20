ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
Pakistan

PM Khan to lay foundation of Mashkel to Naukundi Road project

  • Gill says the construction of the two-way road will cost Rs7 billion and its overall completion will take two years
  • Naukandi is a far-flung and underprivileged area of Balochistan: SAPM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 20 May 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Mashkel to Naukundi Road near the Pak-Iran border today (Thursday).

In a tweet, Special Assistant to PM Shahbaz Gill said that PM Imran is all set to inaugurate Mashkel to Naukundi Road project. "Naukandi is situated near Taftan border and is a far-flung and underprivileged area of Balochistan," he added.

Gill maintained that the construction of the two-way road will cost Rs7 billion and its overall completion will take two years. He stated that 4,000 people will get work from the project.

Areas adjacent to the Naukundi-Mashkhel section in Balochistan will greatly benefit from the construction of this road as it will provide them easy access to the Iranian border in less time.

The project will promote local trade especially that of dates which will mark a new beginning in the socio-economic development of these areas.

The Mashkel-Naukundi Road will lead to Panjgur and will join National highway N-40 with CPEC Route N-85, and the Zhob-Kuchlak route.

