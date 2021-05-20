ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
May 20, 2021
Pakistan

By-election: Voting in Badin's PS-70 constituency underway amid strict security

  • At least, 123 polling stations have been established in the constituency and 41 of them have been declared sensitive, while 12 highly sensitive
  • A tough competition is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Haji Muhammad Dada and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Maulana Gul Hassan.
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 20 May 2021

(Karachi) The voting for Badin’s PS-70 by-election is underway under strict security, local media reported on Thursday. The voting began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm.

As per details, a total of 166,809 voters are registered in the constituency, of which 91,587 are male and 75,222 female. At least, 123 polling stations have been established in the constituency and 41 of them have been declared sensitive, while 12 highly sensitive.

A tough competition is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Haji Muhammad Dada and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Maulana Gul Hassan.

Meanwhile, 1,671 policemen and 395 Rangers personnel have been deployed at polling stations in the constituency to maintain law and order. In addition, polling agents and staff members have been barred from using cell phones inside the polling stations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued strict instructions to not allow the entry of unauthorized persons into the polling stations. The ECP has also set up a complaint center for people to register their complaints.

On March 23, the Sindh Assembly seat fell vacant after Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA Bashir Ahmed Halepoto passed away. Halepoto was first elected from PS-55 in 2013 and then re-elected from PS-70 during the 2018 General Election. He was also a member of the Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Labour and Human Resources.

