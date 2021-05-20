ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.96%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
ASL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.53%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.16%)
LOTCHEM 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
MLCF 44.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.57%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
PPL 82.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TRG 179.84 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (2.91%)
UNITY 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,936 Increased By ▲ 21.61 (0.44%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 251.56 (0.99%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 82.81 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,697 Increased By ▲ 28.32 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

  • The National Iranian Oil Company signed a contract worth $1.78 billion with Petropars Group for the development of Farzad-B Gas Field
  • India continued to chase the contract despite clear indication by Iran that it intends to end the deal
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 20 May 2021

(Karachi) In a major setback to India, Iran has awarded the Farzad-B gas field contract to a domestic gas producer, Petropars, local media reported on Thursday.

Back in 2008, India's investment firm, ONGC Videsh Ltd, discovered Farzad-B gas field in the Persian Gulf and was keen to get the contract but Tehran rejected its proposal.

As per details, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a contract worth $1.78 billion with Petropars Group for the development of Farzad-B Gas Field in the Persian Gulf. The deal was signed on May 17, in a ceremony held in the presence of Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh in Tehran.

Earlier, OVL and its partners intended to invest up to $11 billion for development of the discovery which was later named Farzad-B.

However, after considering the OVL's proposal for years, the NIOC informed the firm in February 2020 that it intends to end the contract for Farzad-B development.

Meanwhile, OVL continued efforts to negotiate with the NIOC over the development of the field and sought terms and conditions of the proposed contract for its evaluation.

India continued to chase contract

As per an estimate, Farzad-B holds total reserves of around 21.7 trillion cubic feet of which around 60 percent is recoverable, and production is slated to be around 1.1 billion cubic feet per day.

For the mega project, Iran identified a local firm for its development but OVL did not gave up hopes and continued to chase Iranian authorities for the contract. The 3,500 square kilometre Farsi block sits in water depth of 20-90 metres on the Iranian side of the Persian Gulf.

The backdrop

OVL inked the exploration contract with 40 percent operatorship interest for the block on December 25, 2002. Other partners included Indian Oil Corp (IOC) with 40 percent stake and Oil India Ltd (OIL) holding the remaining 20 percent stake.

The gas field was discovered by OVL which was declared commercially viable by NIOC, on August 18, 2008. The exploration phase of the exploration contract expired on June 24, 2009.

The firm submitted a Master Development Plan (MDP) of Farzad-B gas field in April 2011 to Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), the then designated authority by NIOC for development of Farzad-B gas field. A Development Service Contract (DSC) of Farzad-B gas field was negotiated till November 2012, but could not be finalized due to difficult terms and international sanctions on Iran.

India Persian Gulf contract lost Farzad B gas field Petropars ONGC Videsh Ltd Iran rejects proposal $1.78 billion contract National Iranian Oil Company deal inked

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Professional, non-professional exams can be held ‘promptly’ if COVID-19 arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters