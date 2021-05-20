‘Mafia’ hatching conspiracies against govt: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that “a powerful mafia is engaged in hatching conspiracies against the PTI government” from day one, and, regrettably, the tentacles of this mafia are scattered everywhere.

“The Opposition is also patronizing this mafia,” he said. He vowed to go to any extent to nab the mafia.

The CM said this while talking to provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Yasir Humayun and Dr Akhtar Malik; advisors Asif Mahmood and Faisal Hayat Jabwana; MNAs Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandala and Syed Mobeen Ahmed; and MPAs Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Muhammad Tariq Tarar and others at his office.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that opponents are yearning for NRO which they will not get in the presence of PM Imran Khan.

The PDM tried to impede the development journey but faced defeat, he said.

Talking to MPAs from Rawalpindi, Major (Retd.) Muhammad Latasab Satti and Raja Saghir Ahmed, the CM said the opponents of development are engaged in baseless propaganda, and the government will continue to respond to them with the politics of public service.

Meanwhile, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman Lt.-Gen. (Retd.) Malik Zafar Iqbal presented the annual report 2020 to CM and also briefed him about the performance of the PPSC. The CM said a new culture of merit and transparency has been introduced by the PTI government.

Further, the CM chaired a meeting of the Communication & Works (C&W) department to review departmental performance and future roadmap which decided to introduce the road asset management system for bringing infrastructural improvements and roads’ monitoring.

It was also decided to set up a special project unit while approval was accorded in principle for ad hoc recruitments against essential vacant posts in the C&W department.

It was also decided to expand the scope of Lahore Ring Road Authority while renaming it as the Punjab Ring Road Authority.

