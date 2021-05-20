JDC, AAA Associates to launch ‘First Free Mobile Restaurant’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: AAA Associates, a leading group of companies, and JDC Foundation (Jafaria Disaster Management Cell) jointly launched First Free Mobile Restaurant to provide 3-time meal services to the needy and indigent population of Islamabad, said a press release.

AAA Associates has been partnered to fund the noble cause of JDC free food program initiative by successfully setting up the world’s largest Free Mobile Restaurant outside PIMS Hospital in the capital city.

After the successful launch of Free Mobile restaurant in Karachi, JDC Collaborated with AAA Associates to extend its free food program initiative to other cities by carrying out similar activity for under-privileged population of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The multi-wheeler food-loaded vehicle will be utilized to make good quality and hygienically cooked food reachable to everyone throughout the whole year.

The visitors will be served with variety of food and beverages prepared by a team of professional chefs to serve the deprived community in the most dignified manner.

The facility not only serves the visitors with variety of dishes but also allow them to take food for their families at home.

The launching ceremony of First Free Mobile restaurant in Islamabad has been graced by Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari. They have praised the initiative of AAA Associates & JDC for arranging the ‘free mobile restaurant’ as it compliments government’s vision of Hunger free Pakistan.

During the tour of the free mobile restaurant in Islamabad, JDC chairperson Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri showed his gratitude for this partnership with AAA Associates to become part of this great cause and promise to continue his struggle to support oppressed communities of the society in whatever way he can.

Speaking on the occasion, AAA Associates’ Managing Director Lt. Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (retd) stated that “We feel honored to be part of such a noble cause that provides us with an opportunity to serve humanity. AAA Associates has been in forefront of reaching out to deprived communities in time of need. As we have grown to a leading group of companies of Pakistan, we take it as our responsibility to bring prosperity within our community especially those who have been neglected over time. We’ll continue our support to bring an end to hunger in Pakistan.”

AAA Chairman Shiekh Fawad Bashir also shares his views, “AAA Associates was created with an aim to revolutionize the industry by creating such business units that are profitable and at the same time socially responsible towards their community. We intend to create a culture in which a business community is equally sensitive towards well-being of their surroundings and not limited in profit making practices.”—PR

