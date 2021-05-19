ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.52pc and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.05pc.
Reuters 19 May 2021

NEW YORK: Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January.

Equity investors worry that rising inflationary pressures as evidenced by stronger-than-expected consumer price readings could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate.

"There is no question that inflation worries have creeped into the investor mindset, which will weigh on the tech stocks and in all likelihood we will see yields go up," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

The Fed has stuck to the narrative that a recent rise in inflation would be transient and that it therefore should keep its easy monetary policy settings, and many investors expect minutes from the Fed's April's meeting to repeat that message.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 437.24 points, or 1.28pc, to 33,623.42, the S&P 500 lost 45.5 points, or 1.10pc, to 4,082.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.25 points, or 0.81pc, to 13,196.39.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.52pc and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.05pc.

As the global recovery takes hold, British consumer price inflation more than doubled to 1.5pc in April, data showed on Wednesday.

Euro zone inflation picked up the same month, with consumer prices rising 0.6pc month-on-month for a 1.6pc year-on-year increase.

Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level since January following China's decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services.

Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum sank 28pc to $2,444.

But the U.S. dollar steadied amid the broad equity market sell-off.

The dollar index rose 0.091pc, with the euro down 0.05pc to $1.2214.

Yields on U.S. Treasury debt and breakevens, an inflation bellwether, fell as investors took a cautious stance after the plunge in digital currencies.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.0 basis points to 1.6216pc and the breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.675pc.

Oil prices dropped on renewed demand concerns as coronavirus cases in Asia rise. Brent futures were down more than $2 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were also down more than $2 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.92pc to $1,884.90 an ounce.

Coronavirus Oil prices bitcoin Cryptocurrency U.S. Treasury monetary policy coronavirus cases Dow Jones Industrial Average U.S. Federal Reserve ethereum U.S. gold Euro zone inflation

Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

Oil prices drop $2 on COVID-19 rise in Asia, inflation fears

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters