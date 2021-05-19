ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street falls for third day on inflation jitters, crypto plunge

  • Wall Street's main indexes fell in a late-session selloff on Tuesday as weak housing starts data overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot.
Reuters 19 May 2021

Wall Street's main indexes fell for the third straight session on Wednesday, as a steep fall in cryptocurrencies and fears over inflation pushed investors away from riskier assets.

Bitcoin and ether were on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global fell 5.6pc, bitcoin bank Silvergate Capital Corp shed 3.0pc and miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings were down 7.5pc and 9.0pc, respectively.

Tesla Inc, which has invested in the digital currency, dropped 4.2pc, while payments companies Mastercard, Square and PayPal that accept crypto payments fell between 0.6pc and 3.2pc.

"Today is going to be all about the fall of cryptocurrencies and the crash has definitely had a spill over effect into equity markets, which are already burdened with inflation worries," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"We have seen a flight into commodities and other asset classes from equities as investors look to hide from inflationary effects, but now most assets are crowded and the Fed is handcuffed as a tighter policy would mean most of the cash might disappear from markets."

Investors will also focus on minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting, where it stood pat on interest rates. The statement is due to be issued at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

Strong inflation readings and signs of a worker shortage in recent weeks have fueled fears of inflation and roiled stock markets despite reassurances from Fed officials that the rise in prices would be temporary.

All 11 major S&P sectors dropped, with financials and materials leading declines.

The CBOE volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, jumped 2.5 points to 23.82.

Wall Street's main indexes fell in a late-session selloff on Tuesday as weak housing starts data overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot.

Stimulus checks helped U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's Companies Inc report better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales growth and Target Corp post a surge in sales.

Shares of Lowe's fell 2.3pc and Target rose 4.7pc.

At 11:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 414.91 points, or 1.22pc, at 33,645.75, the S&P 500 was down 44.22 points, or 1.07pc, at 4,083.61, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 115.69 points, or 0.87pc, at 13,187.95.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell after touching a one-week high earlier in the session.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc rose 5.2pc after reporting quarterly profit and sales above analysts' estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.21-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.84-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 35 new lows.

Walmart Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Dow Jones Industrial Average cryptocurrencies Tesla Inc Coinbase Dennis Dick WallStreet blockchain S&P index Silvergate

Wall Street falls for third day on inflation jitters, crypto plunge

Oil prices drop $2 on COVID-19 rise in Asia, inflation fears

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters