63 deaths, 1138 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE: As many as 1138 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, while the pandemic claimed 63 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 9,563.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 329,913.

The P&SHD confirmed that 511 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Kasur,20 in Sheikhupura,6 in Nankana Sahib,110 in Rawalpindi,2 in Attock,6 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal,22 in Gujranwala,3 in Hafizabad,9 in Mandi Bahauddin,6 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,8 in Gujrat,114 in Faisalabad,5 in Toba Tek Singh,5 in Chiniot,4 in Jhang,32 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali,0 in Khushab,5 in Bhakkar,45 in Multan,9 in Vehari,7 in Khanewal,4 in Lodharan,11 in Muzaffargarh,20 in Dera Ghazi Khan,11 in Layyah,1 in Rajanpur,44 in Rahimyar Khan,35 in Bahawalpur,09 Bahawalnagar,20 in Okara,30 in Pakpatan and 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,871,368 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 290,861 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.